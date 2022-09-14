Baldwin County Fire Station 4 extends hours to help with response time

If you live on the south side of Baldwin County, you'll likely see a quicker firefighter response time.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you live on the south side of Baldwin County, you’ll likely see a quicker firefighter response time.

That’s because the Baldwin County Fire Department has extended Fire Station 4’s hours of operation.

Firefighters are called out to a call about four times a week, and response time is critical.

Fire Chief Victor Young says this change is a plus for everyone.

“By having personnel here, they are trained medically, we can render care, take care of fires and whatever emergencies we can handle it now,” he said.

According to Chief Young, Fire Station 4 located at 252 Cooper Road, is one of the oldest volunteer run stations. It was only operational for a few hours during the night.

Adding 24/7 personnel means they can save more buildings from being a total loss.

“Fires don’t take long to burn,” he said. “If I would’ve had personnel here at this station, this truck would have got here within minutes,” Chief Young said.

Firefighter Patrick Register recalls a fire that totaled a home not too far from the station.

He says fires in that part of the county aren’t uncommon.

“We’ve had a couple big fires out here in this area, and I’m not saying anything specifically could’ve been done, but definitely couldn’t hurt to have a quicker response time and have a truck get there within minutes,” he said.

Register began with the station as a volunteer, taking courses to work part-time. In his position as a firefighter, he knows how important it is to have a fully operational station.

“Just for the community members here period, it’s awesome to have the station open,” he said. “It’s very well needed.”

With the fire station now open 24/7, there are three 24 hours shifts for three fire fighters to alternate.

The station says this addition and expansion will make a difference when it comes to an emergency.

The station is always looking to hire more firefighters and volunteers. It will hold a hiring fair in January.