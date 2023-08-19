Baldwin County faces EMS service expiration in November

Baldwin County Commissioners met Friday to discuss its next steps to get a new service.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin County is looking for a new EMS service after Grady EMS, based in Atlanta, will not renew its three year contract.

County Manager Carlos Tobar, says this was an unexpected change but still plans to maintain good EMS service reputation within the community.

“This is an unpleasant surprise, because we were so happy with Grady and the services they were providing,” said Tobar. “I’m sure you heard, fire and EMS are our highest ranked service in the county, they have the highest customer satisfaction ratings and obviously we want to keep that.”

Baldwin County has reached out to Atrium and Ameripro to continue its service in the area.

Tobar says residents shouldn’t worry about not having EMS, as they look to figure out a plan before the November 5 deadline.

Baldwin County Commissioners will prepare proposals for the new EMS services on September 1.