Baldwin County Courthouse undergoing renovations for enhanced space, efficient case resolution

BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County Courthouse is set for a revamp that promises enhanced space and more efficient case resolution, with renovations expected to be completed by October.

During the renovation period, court proceedings will be temporarily relocated to alternative sites, including the Baldwin County Government Building and city municipal court.

“We need additional space while the renovations are happening,” County Manager Carlos Tobar said. “They don’t want the judges slowing down, so they provided alternate judicial locations during this renovation process.”

Upon completion, the fourth floor of the Baldwin County Courthouse will offer increased space aimed at facilitating more efficient court proceedings.