Baldwin County Animal Control receives ‘no kill’ status

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin County Animal Control is officially a no-kill shelter thanks to years of hard work from staff and volunteers.

That means less than 10% of animals the shelter takes in are euthanized.

It’s based on the shelter’s numbers from 2020. Out of almost 1,000 animals, only 43 were euthanized for medical or behavioral reasons. This doesn’t mean the shelter’s requirements as a county shelter change.

We spoke with the rescue and adoption coordinator, Ashton Branch, about what reaching this status means.

“It’s the ultimate goal we’ve worked so hard to get to this point,” Branch said. “And to be able to both service the community as an animal control facility and find loving homes for all of these adoptable animals.”

The no-kill status is something the shelter will have to work to maintain, and they will need community support to do that.

If you would like to donate: