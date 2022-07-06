Back to School Bash prepares families Twiggs County

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Twiggs County Health Department hosted the Back to School Bash event. The department along with other health care groups were out giving away school supplies as well as immunizations to families who needed it for no charge. Tents were set up from different health advocacy groups who were ready to talk about what their programs provided to anyone who wanted to hear and they even included some free goodies to go along with the back to school theme.

Around the corner from the event was the WIC Farmer’s Market. Vendors were selling fresh, locally grown produce for low prices and to anyone who is in the WIC program, if they presented their ID would have received produce for free.