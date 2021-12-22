Atrium Hospital opens Food as Medicine Market

MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- Atrium Health Navicent opened a Food as Medicine Market called Farm-acy. The goal of the Food as Medicine Market is to cut down on the amount of medications prescribed.

Doctors will be able to write prescriptions for healthy food for patients.

“Instead of being reactive and prescribing medications, we’re trying to be proactive by helping people live healthy lifestyles,” said Chief Medical Officer of Atrium Health Navicent, Sandy Duke.

The Farm-acy is not only a market, but will also provide teachings on how to prepare healthy foods. The market is teaming with the Middle Georgia Food Bank to provide fresh foods and canned goods.

According to CEO and President of the Middle Georgia Food Bank, Kathy McCollum, over 100,000 people around Middle Georgia suffer from food insecurity. The Farm-acy is not meant to replace a grocery store, but to supplement what a person already has.

All food within the market will be free to patients. The market is open from noon to 4 p.m. and will be by appointment only.