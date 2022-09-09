Atrium Health Navicent Wellness Center offers free yoga classes for National Yoga Awareness Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Atrium Health Navicent Wellness Center is offering free yoga classes for National Yoga Awareness Month.

The Wellness Center in Macon is offering the classes this month to show people the benefits of doing yoga.

Each class will be different. Classes include chair yoga, gentle yoga and even coffee yoga.

According to the Wellness Center, classes will help teach the importance of doing yoga and benefits it brings.

“Who wouldn’t want increased strength, flexibility, balance, stress management?” asked Lisa Seneker with the Wellness Center. “Overall it just makes a body feel fantastic, and who wouldn’t want that?”

If you are interested in taking any of the yoga classes, call the Atrium Health Navicent Wellness Center at (478) 477-2300 or head to their website for more information.