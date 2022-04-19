Atrium Health Navicent’s “Tax Day Baby” receives over $1,500 for college fund

Photo Credit to Atrium Health Navicent

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday was Tax Day, and Atrium Health Navicent had quite the way of celebrating it.

At 5:17 a.m. Atrium Health Navicent welcomed its “Tax Day Baby”– this year, that baby is Prosper Hill.

The Hill family received a check for $1,529 to get a head start on saving for Prosper’s future college education or career training.

For the last 6 years, Atrium Health Navicent and Georgia Path to College 529 plan have teamed up to welcome the first “Tax Day” baby with a college savings contribution.