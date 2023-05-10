Atrium Health Navicent’s ‘Bridge to Success’ program helps students start careers in healthcare

Atrium Health Navicent's "Bridge to Success" program is now offering recent high school graduates in Middle Georgia the opportunity to earn their associate's degree and gain hands-on experience in the healthcare field.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Atrium Health Navicent‘s “Bridge to Success” program is now offering recent high school graduates in Middle Georgia the opportunity to earn their associate’s degree and gain hands-on experience in the healthcare field. The program provides up to three years of tuition and textbook assistance, capped at $5,250, for those who have obtained a GED or high school diploma within the past five years.

Selected applicants will also receive paid, part-time employment from the hospital, allowing them to acquire practical training in their chosen field.

Associate Vice President of Talent Acquisition for Atrium Health Navicent, Akilah Griffin, says the new program was created due to the demand for healthcare workers.

“Our goal was really to empower the members of our local community to seek out those exact healthcare careers, and do that while obtaining training and education, as well as work experience towards achieving that,” Griffin said.

Available job roles include patient transport, clinical technician, environmental services and certified nursing assistant. Participants can choose any college in Middle Georgia to complete their education. The “Bridge to Success” program is part of a broader talent pipeline that Atrium Health Navicent is working to develop.

The application deadline is May 19, and applicants must submit an essay and professional recommendation. To apply, visit https://redcap.link/bridgetosuccessnav.