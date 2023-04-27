Atrium Health Navicent urges parents to vax during National Infant Immunization Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s National Infant Immunization Week, and Atrium Health Navicent is encouraging parents and caregivers to stay on track in bringing their young children to routine check-ups and getting their recommended vaccinations.

National Infant Immunization Week started April 24th and continues until Sunday, April 30th. The World Health Organization, which is observing World Immunization Week this week, says vaccines prevent more than 20 life-threatening diseases to help people of all ages live longer and healthier lives. They also say this immunization prevents millions of deaths every year from diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza and measles.

Atrium adds that vaccines are among the most successful and cost-effective public health tools available for preventing disease and death, and that giving babies their recommended vaccinations by age 2 is the best way to protect them from childhood diseases such as whooping cough, measles and polio.

Dr. Yameika Head, director of Clinical Practice Pediatrics for Atrium Health Navicent Medical Group had this to say concerning the week:

“Ensuring children are current on annual pediatrician visits is critical, not only in preventing vaccine-preventable diseases, but also checking for important developmental milestones,” … “If your child is due for a check-up, use this week as a reminder to schedule an appointment to get back on track!”