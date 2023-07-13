Atrium Health Navicent urges Medicaid, PeachCare members to update information post-pandemic

With the resumption of Medicaid and PeachCare's redetermination process, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon is encouraging members to promptly update their contact information

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atrium Health Navicent is urging Medicaid and PeachCare members to promptly update their contact information due to the recommencement of the redetermination process.

Carol Babcock, the Assistant Vice President at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, explained the situation.

“If they cannot reach the individual, if they cannot reach the family, maybe your address has changed, your phone number’s changed, all of those things can really affect the ability for the state to do this redetermination,” she said.

Before the pandemic, the state was mandated to verify Medicaid eligibility annually. However, that process was temporarily halted due to Covid-19.

Now, with things slowly returning to normal, Atrium Health reports that more than 8,000 members are being redetermined and more than 1,500 have already been dropped.

Members are urged to visit gateway.ga.gov to update their information to avoid missing any essential correspondence. Members can also visit their local Division of Family & Children Services to speak with a representative in person.