Atrium Health Navicent updates visitation policy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Atrium Health Navicent has modified its visitation policy. The changes are effective immediately.

Guidelines

Visitation hours will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

All patients in system wide inpatient may have two (2) visitors, excluding COVID-19 units. See special considerations.

Two (2) visitors are allowed at the bedside at a time.

Essential visitors may change out daily.

Visitors must remain in patient room at all times

Adult patients, excluding COVID-19 patients, may have one (1) visitor overnight and pediatric patients may have two (2) visitors/guardians at any time.

All patients in system wide outpatient and ambulatory settings may have one (1) visitor. See special considerations

Visitors under the age of 12 are not permitted, including for the birth of a sibling.

Special Considerations

Minor patients under the age of 18 may have two (2) visitors/guardians by bedside at any time and may have two (2) visitors in outpatient and ambulatory settings.

Patients in Labor and Delivery (active labor, before delivery) may have two (2) visitors including a partner and birth coach.

Patients in Atrium Health Navicent Family Birth Center (after delivery) may have two (2) visitors at a time at the bedside. One (1) visitor may remain overnight, but cannot swap.

Patients in hospice or palliative care may have two (2) visitors at a time at the bedside and one (1) visitor overnight.

Patients in ICU (non COVID-19) may have two (2) visitors at a time at the bedside.

Patients at Atrium Health Navicent Rehabilitation Hospital may have two (2) visitors for the entire stay andvisiting hours are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Patients who need a healthcare decision maker or visitor to help with communication and/or mobility.

COVID-19 patients and patients being tested for COVID-19 may have one (1) visitor per day. The visitor must wear a mask and may wear other personal protective equipment (PPE), including a gown, gloves and eye protection, which will be provided upon request. The visitor must stay in the patient room at all times with the door closed, and will utilize a designated restroom based on the patient’s location. Visitors are urged to eat prior to arrival, but to remain at least 6 feet away from the patient before removing a mask to eat. At the conclusion of the visit, visitors must exit the facility without visiting any other location.

Other considerations

Overnight visitors must stay at the patient’s bedside. If a patient needs an in-room procedure that requires the visitor to leave the room, the visitor may wait in the hallway outside the patient room.

Some Intensive Care Units lack capacity for overnight visitors; in these units, overnight visitors are at the discretion of unit leadership.

Waiting rooms and communal sleeping areas will remain closed.

Some visitors arrive with patients via entrances other than the main visitor entrance (ex. Surgery, Emergency, Heart Procedures). In the event a patient who entered through any entrance other than the main visitor entrance be admitted and the visitor choose to stay overnight, the visitor must check-in at the main entrance and receive a visitor band during visiting hours (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.). If the patient is admitted after visiting hours, the visitor may stay overnight and check-in at the main entrance during the next day’s visiting hours.

The enhanced visitation policy applies to Atrium Health Navicent locations, including:

Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital

Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center

Atrium Health Navicent Peach

Atrium Heath Navicent Baldwin

Monroe County Hospital, an Atrium Health Navicent Partner

Atrium Health Navicent Rehabilitation Hospital

AHN Emergency Rooms, Urgent Care Centers, Clinics and Diagnostics Centers

All facilities may be accessed through their main lobbies and/or emergency centers. Individuals with cough, fever, shortness of breath or other flu-like symptoms are asked to refrain from visiting. Greeters at public entrances will continue to ask basic screening questions, guide those seeking treatment to the appropriate location and assist visitors as needed.

For the latest information on the visitation policy, please visit www.navicenthealth.org.