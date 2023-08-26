Atrium Health Navicent renews its designation as Level I Trauma Center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For patients seeking life saving care in Middle and South Georgia, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center provides a critical role in providing urgent medical services.

The Medical Center renewed its designation as one of only five Level I trauma centers in the state. The designation from the American College of Surgeons indicates the highest level of trauma care possible.

The Medical Center renews its Level I designation every three years, and Director of Trauma Dr. Dennis Ashley says it takes a year of preparation from all staff to achieve.

“We have to be re-inspected to make sure that things haven’t changed, and that we still have all the teams in place, the equipment in place, all the surgeries in place and staff, so that we can meet those high standards,” Dr. Ashley said.

Atrium Health Navicent serves more than 75 counties from Middle Georgia to the Florida state line. The Medical Center was first verified by the American College of Surgeons as a Level I trauma center in 2016.