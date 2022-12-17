Atrium Health Navicent reminds Middle Georgians to be cautious this holiday season

The holidays are a time of year for celebration, but they can also lead to accidents.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The holidays are a time of year for celebration, but they can also lead to accidents.

Atrium Health Navicent is encouraging Middle Georgians to be mindful of certain hazards this holiday season.

Dr. John Wood, the Medical Director at Atrium Health Navicient, explained that during this time of year, people need to be cautious about things like working on a ladder while decorating outside, playing with fireworks and alcohol consumption.

What brings in the most injuries? Wood says it’s burns from cooking.

“When it gets time to cook for the holidays, people love to fry turkeys around here,” he said. “Definitely do that outside, not inside. It’s a fire risk. Be very careful with it. We see a lot of burns for that every year, so if you’re going to fry a turkey, be very careful.”

Wood also discouraged firearms during celebrations.