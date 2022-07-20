Atrium Health Navicent recommends starting kids on school routine

Eating a balanced breakfast, being active during the day and going to sleep early, are all keys to help get students back on a schedule.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- As families prepare for back to school, Atrium Health Navicent says it’s important for parents to start getting their kids back into a school routines.

“Kids who have already started going to bed early getting in that routine getting everything together for school those kids are going to be better prepared so a tired kid is going to preform less in school and so you have to start right now getting that child ready,” said Atrium Health Navicent Pediatrician, Dr. Yameika Head.

Dr. Head says getting kids in a routine will also help parents adjust to the new schedule.

She also tells parents to be prepared for anxiety kids may experience when starting a new school year.