Atrium Health Navicent observes National Stop the Bleed Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Atrium Health Navicent joined many others across the country Thursday by observing National Stop the Bleed Day.

The hospital hosted ‘Stop the Bleed’ educational sessions in-person and virtually.

Blood loss can quickly become life threatening. That’s why Atrium Health Navicent wants to make sure you know your ABCs of stopping the bleed.

“‘A’ being alert or a 911 provider, so that we can get help on the way, ‘B’ being find that bleeding emergency, and we teach them to determine whether or not this bleeding is life threatening, and then we go into ‘C,’ which is compression,” Injury Prevention and Outreach Coordinator for the hospital’s trauma services Kristal Smith said.

Smith is also a trainer who helps educate others.

She says it’s important for people to know how to help in any emergency.

Stop the Bleed originated in response to the Sandy Hook shooting as a way for heath providers to teach others how to render aid in any bleeding situation.

It’s one of the reasons Jinny Land decided to take part in the hands-on experience.

“My daughter had just been through an event where a child was shot on the school campus in South Carolina, and they were not able to stop the bleed,” Land said. “So I wanted to be able to stop the bleed.”

Land is also the Trauma Administrative Manager at Atrium Health Navicent. She sees patients each day with blood wounds and knows the importance of helping.

It was Teresa Leverson’s first time taking the course. She said she wanted to educate herself on how to help others in a time of need.

“Someone may have to save someone in my family,” she said. “And how precious and wonderful that would be.”

Smith says sometimes it’s hard for medical professionals to arrive quickly, and that’s why it’s important to train others.

“We want people to realize that stop the bleed is the CPR of trauma,” she said. “Ordinary people can do it. What you do matters.”

Atrium Health Navicent helps educate thousands of people each year.

If you were unable to attend the sessions Thursday, you can schedule one here.