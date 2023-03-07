Atrium Health Navicent lifts age-limited restrictions on visitors
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Starting Tuesday, Atrium Health Navicent is lifting age-limited visitor restrictions.
Atrium Health Navicent says Masking policies are staying in place– which requires visitors to wear a surgical mask in buildings where patient care is taking place.
The current guidelines surrounding visitors are listed as:
- Visitation hours are from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.
- Patients in general inpatient units at Atrium Health Navicent hospitals may have four (4) visitors daily. One (1) adult visitor/caregiver over the age of 18 years of age may stay with the patient from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. See special considerations for COVID patient visitation.
- Patients in intensive care units at Atrium Health Navicent hospitals may have two (2) visitors/caregivers at the bedside at a time. One (1) visitor may stay overnight.
- Visitors must be screened at the front entrance of the hospital, be in good health (free of respiratory illness, fever cough, etc.) and follow social distancing and safety guidance.
- Special circumstances will be managed by the treating physician and nursing unit leadership.
- Patients in hospice or palliative care may have two (2) visitors at a time at the bedside and one (1) visitor overnight.
- Exceptions, as determined by the treating physician and facility leadership, may include: End of life circumstances, communication barriers, caregiver / Decision making assistance needed, Physical, Emotional, or psychiatric concerns where a caregiver is necessary
This visitation policy applies to Atrium Health Navicent locations, including:
- Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Atrium Heath Navicent Baldwin
- Monroe County Hospital, an Atrium Health Navicent Partner
- Atrium Health Navicent Rehabilitation Hospital
- Atrium Health Navicent emergency rooms, urgent care centers, clinics and diagnostics centers
For more information about the hospital’s current visitation policies, visit: https://navicenthealth.org/community/single_news/atrium-health-navicent-lifts-age-limited-visitor-restrictions