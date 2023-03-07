Atrium Health Navicent lifts age-limited restrictions on visitors

Atrium Health Navicent Atrium Health Navicent

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Starting Tuesday, Atrium Health Navicent is lifting age-limited visitor restrictions.

Atrium Health Navicent says Masking policies are staying in place– which requires visitors to wear a surgical mask in buildings where patient care is taking place.

The current guidelines surrounding visitors are listed as:

Visitation hours are from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.

Patients in general inpatient units at Atrium Health Navicent hospitals may have four (4) visitors daily. One (1) adult visitor/caregiver over the age of 18 years of age may stay with the patient from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. See special considerations for COVID patient visitation.

Patients in intensive care units at Atrium Health Navicent hospitals may have two (2) visitors/caregivers at the bedside at a time. One (1) visitor may stay overnight.

Visitors must be screened at the front entrance of the hospital, be in good health (free of respiratory illness, fever cough, etc.) and follow social distancing and safety guidance.

Special circumstances will be managed by the treating physician and nursing unit leadership.

Patients in hospice or palliative care may have two (2) visitors at a time at the bedside and one (1) visitor overnight.

Exceptions, as determined by the treating physician and facility leadership, may include: End of life circumstances, communication barriers, caregiver / Decision making assistance needed, Physical, Emotional, or psychiatric concerns where a caregiver is necessary

This visitation policy applies to Atrium Health Navicent locations, including:

Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital

Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center

Atrium Health Navicent Peach

Atrium Heath Navicent Baldwin

Monroe County Hospital, an Atrium Health Navicent Partner

Atrium Health Navicent Rehabilitation Hospital

Atrium Health Navicent emergency rooms, urgent care centers, clinics and diagnostics centers

For more information about the hospital’s current visitation policies, visit: https://navicenthealth.org/community/single_news/atrium-health-navicent-lifts-age-limited-visitor-restrictions