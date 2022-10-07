Atrium Health Navicent hosts annual mammogram marathon

The event is designed to help spread awareness of breast cancer, and encourage women to get screenings done.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Atrium Health Navicent hosted its annual Mammogram Marathon on Thursday.

The event is designed to help spread awareness of breast cancer, and encourage women to get screenings done.

Dr. Paul Dale, Director of the Peyton Anderson Cancer Center, spoke to women who might feel hesitant to get a screening and wanted them to know it can be lifesaving.

“Every woman over the age of forty should consider screening for breast cancer and that includes women with no family history of breast cancer. Screening mammography allows us to identify tumors a lot smaller and therefore allows us to cure breast cancer so please go out and get your mammograms,” said Dr. Dale.

He also encouraged women who are over 40-years-old to get one at least once a year.

Screening grants are offered year round to those who are uninsured or underinsured.