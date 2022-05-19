Atrium Health Navicent honors trauma survivors with special moment

May marks National Trauma Awareness Month, and Atrium Health Navicent took the opportunity to honor two trauma survivors Wednesday.

First responders and healthcare workers helped Justin Woodall with his road to recovery.

“The process was fast in the hospital, and my road to recovery was pretty fast here,” he said. “I’m just thankful that I was given the people that I was to take care of me.”

Woodall was in an accident in September of last year.

“I don’t really have any recollection of that night,” he said. “I don’t know what happened, so it was pretty good to meet the people that was able to take care of me.”

In some cases, the trauma team doesn’t get to see where patients end up after they leave the hospital, so the ceremony gave them a chance to see how patients have recovered.

Randi Bos, who’s been a nurse for more than 25 years, says a lot goes into caring for trauma patients, like ensuring they feel as comfortable as possible and being patient with the process.

Bos says it hits home when it’s someone you know.

“We had to be very supportive of the family,” Bos said. “We were not sure that she had a survivable injury,” Bos said, referring to trauma survivor Kimiko Cheely, who also happens to be the hospital’s Trauma Survivor Network Coordinator.

A tractor tire fell on Cheeley five years ago, putting her in a coma for eight days.

Cheeley says getting to see those who helped her meant the world to her.

“I never thought that I would see them again,” she said. “So I was elated to see them today and to be reunited and let them know that I am truly okay.”

As her journey to recovery continues, she has some encouraging words for other trauma patients as they navigate their journeys.

“This is only temporary,” she said. “You can do anything that you set your mind to, so do not give up.”

First responders and the trauma team were awarded medals Wednesday for their efforts in caring for the trauma patients.