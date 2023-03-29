Atrium Health Navicent offering free sports physicals to Bibb County student-athletes

Get your child's physical done in a timely manner near their school

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Atrium Health Navicent is offering free sports physicals for student-athletes in Bibb County.

The goal of the service is for students to get their physicals done within a reasonable time frame at a facility near the school they attend.

The physical involves eye, ear, nose, and throat tests, as well as heart, blood pressure, and orthopedic tests. Parents will need to provide consent for the students to have the physical and provide any family medical history or risk factors that may limit the student from participating in sports.

This is the hospital’s first year providing the free service to athletes of Bibb County schools. Dr. Mitch Rodriguez, Business Development Director at the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, said he hopes for this to become an annual event.

“Our hope in a response is that we’ll get a good participation from the student athletes,” Dr. Rodriguez said. “That they’ll find this to be a reasonable period of time that it takes them to get this exam done, make it as easy for them as we can.”

The exams will be performed by faculty of the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital and residents of Atrium Health Navicent’s Family Medicine and Pediatric Residency Programs.

Exams were offered Tuesday at Central High School for students of Central, Northeast and Southwest high schools. Exams will also be offered Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Rutland High School for students of Rutland, Westside and Howard high schools.