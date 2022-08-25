Atrium Health Navicent expands OB-GYN services

Dr. Edward Betcher, Chairman of OB-GYN for Atrium Health Navicent, says the hospital noticed a need for OB-GYN services in the area.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Women’s healthcare is not very accessible in Monroe County.

“This provides us with an opportunity to not only meet that need, but also a great opportunity for them to feel like we’re invested in the community,” Dr. Betcher said.

Dr. Vincent Fang will see patients at the Monroe Medical Complex. His office will provide OB-GYN services including:

Prenatal Care visits

Annual Exams

STD screenings

Gynecologic surgical services

“I’m very excited to be apart of the community, to be able to provide services to the community and allow more patients in rural Georgia to have access to care,” Dr. Fang said.

Dr. Fang is passionate about increasing access to care for rural communities. He says when the opportunity came up to expand services to Monroe County, he had to help.

“When timing came up where space came up and we were able to provide that care, I decided I’ll come up to Monroe County and provide that care,” he said.

Dr. Betcher says by expanding to Monroe County, they’re removing barriers to care for women in the community.

“We’re here to make it easier for them to have that prenatal visit where there aren’t transportation issues or logistic issues or extended childcare issues, so these are all things we can do to improve care for our maternity patients and for women in general,” he said.

Dr. Vincent Fang is currently seeing patients on Wednesdays, but he plans to expand days over time. You can call (478) 633-1821 to make an appointment.