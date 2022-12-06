Atrium Health Navicent donates medical supplies to help in Ukrainian humanitarian crisis

Atrium Health Navicent is donating more than 35 tons of medical supplies for hospitals in Ukraine.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Atrium Health Navicent is working to extend its reach around the globe.

The hospital is donating much-needed medical supplies to hospitals in Ukraine as the nation continues to face challenges due to the conflict with Russia.

Atrium Health Navicent is joining organizations around the world that are stepping up to help the people survive as the war continues.

Alex Pivoshenko is one of many Ukrainian volunteers helping to deliver medical supplies to the country.

“We live in Atlanta, Georgia now, but we are both originally from Ukraine, so when the war started obviously it hit us very hard, and we’ve been doing every thing possible that we can,” Pivoshenko said. “There are constant bombardments of the infrastructure. There are many many causalities, so it was wonderful to partner with this hospital and as well as the non-profit organizations who knew the exact hospitals, what the needs in those hospitals were.”

Atrium Health Navicent is donating more than 35 tons of medical supplies for hospitals in Ukraine.

That’s enough to fill three tractor trailers.

President of Hospital and Clinic for Atrium, Luiz Fonseca, says the donations will support other medical professionals and patients when lives are at risk.

“This was a wonderful opportunity for us to go beyond our borders to help a community that is in dire need that has been suffering for many months,” Fonesca said. “And for us to be able to offer this small token of support that will allow them to continue to deliver high quality care, which is something that we also stand for here at Atrium Health Navicent.”

The hospital is sending 78 crates of medical supplies, including thermometers, latex gloves, wound care kits and even sanitation kits, supplies that Atrium officials say may be a commodity for hospitals in the United States but are a necessity for the people of Ukraine.

“I can only imagine what they’re dealing with in Ukraine where they don’t have access to these supplies on a regular basis, and the fact that we’re able to provide these for them at least in small quantities is extremely meaningful and powerful,” Fonesca said.

Volunteer organizations say the donations will make a world of difference.

“Ukrainian people are really appreciative of the kindness of the people in the United States, for all the help that they receive every day from the Americans,” Atrium Health Navicent physician and Ukraine native Dr. Tatyana Skyarevskaya said.

Atrium Health Navicent says all supplies will be delivered to hospitals in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine and the country’s most populous city.