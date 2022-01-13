Atrium Health Navicent doctor encourages Covid booster for kids

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Doctors with Atrium Health Navicent are encouraging parents with children over the age of 12 to get their Covid-19 booster vaccines.

Dr. Edward Clark, the Medical Director and Chief for the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, tells us children getting boosted can help curb the spread of the virus.

He says vaccines helped eradicate other diseases in the past and that the Covid-19 vaccine is no different.

“All of these diseases that cause meningitis that we don’t see how we use to, just 20 years ago we used to see all these cases of meningitis, and we don’t see that stuff anymore,” he said. “People get kind of lax, but if you’re stepping in line for those vaccines, you ought to be stepping in line for the Covid vaccine.”

You can call your pediatrician’s office to schedule a booster shot appointment. You can check here to see where vaccine boosters are offered.