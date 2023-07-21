Atrium Health Navicent, community partners hold massive food distribution drive-thru

Hundreds of recipients waited in line to receive bags and boxes of everything from potatoes to onions to dragon fruit and hummus.

Eyesight troubles after pandemic Atrium Health Navicent

MACON, Georgia (NBC/WMGT) – Atrium Health Navicent and its community partners held a massive food distribution drive-thru Friday morning.

The fresh fruit and vegetable food drive was held in the parking lot at the hospital’s Primary Care West location, which is located at 3780 Eisenhower Parkway.

Hundreds of recipients patiently waited in line to receive bags and boxes of everything from potatoes to onions to dragon fruit and hummus.

Katie Nolen, the Virtual Health Program Manager at Atrium Health Navicent, says there is a huge need for fresh fruits and vegetables in Macon-Bibb County.

“There are a lot of people here who are food insecure,” she said. “There’s food here, but they may not have easy access to it, and today is really about providing that access to our community.”

All of the fruits and veggies given away were donated by local partners and some located in Florida.