Atrium Health Navicent celebrates ‘National Nurses Week’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — National Nurses Week is this week, and hospitals across middle Georgia are celebrating with a week full of events.

Atrium Health Navicent in Macon hosted therapy dogs Monday. They were there to provide comfort for nurses.

Courtney Anderson, a RN with Atrium Health Navicent, says it’s nice feeling comforted, because nurses are usually the ones comforting others.

Anderson says healthcare workers have had a tough time working throughout the pandemic, so seeing the dogs is positive.

“Everyone gets down on the dogs’ level, and they touch it, and they play with it,” she said. “It’s like for a moment all those fears, the anxiety, the stress, it’s gone, and all that they’re experiencing in that moment is just the joy and the excitement of touching the animals.”

As the week goes on, healthcare workers encourage you to thank a nurse for their hard work.

A game day and other events are planned for the rest of the week.