Atrium Health Navicent brings awareness to child abuse

The Blue Pinwheels planted outside of the Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- As a part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Beverly Knight Olsen Children’s Hospital planted blue pinwheels. The Blue Pinwheel is a symbol for child abuse awareness.

According to Child Abuse Pediatrics Specialist, Doctor Yemika Head, 1 in 10 children will experience at least one form of abuse before the age of 18.

“Some kids personality may change, they may have different body issues so it might be a lot of signs that you see,” said Dr. Head on the signs of child abuse.

Major Chris Patterson with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, said kids who experience abuse are often reluctant to tell the police because they’re afraid.

That is why Atrium Health Navicent offers the Crescent House, a safe place where victims of child abuse can speak with law enforcement and receive medical treatment.

If you suspect a child has been, or is the victim of child abuse, contact Division of Family and Children Services at (404) 657-3433 or your local law enforcement.