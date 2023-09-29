Atrium Health Navicent advocates for childhood obesity awareness, promotes family health in Middle Georgia

As Pediatric Obesity Awareness Month continues, Atrium Health Navicent is urging Middle Georgia families to prioritize healthy lifestyles to combat childhood obesity.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Pediatric Obesity Awareness Month continues, Atrium Health Navicent is urging Middle Georgia families to prioritize healthy lifestyles to combat childhood obesity.

The healthcare provider says it’s important to focus on balanced nutrition, adequate sleep and regular physical activity for children. Through its “Healthy Me Clinic,” Atrium Health Navicent aims to guide young individuals towards a healthy weight while providing extensive health education.

Early intervention in addressing weight issues can prevent severe health complications in the future, according to the experts.

“It’s really a program for the entire family, so we don’t want just the kid to make changes, we want the whole family to be involved,” Pediatrician Domonique Charles said. “We want as many people to come to the appointments as possible and everybody kinda be invested in the overall generational health, not just for the one child.”

For more details or to schedule a consultation, families are encouraged to contact the hospital at (478) 633-7600.