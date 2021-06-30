Atlanta police officer shot at apartment building

(AP/CNN)- A police officer is in stable condition after being shot at an apartment building in Atlanta.

The suspect is dead.

Deputy Atlanta Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said it happened Wednesday afternoon as officers responded to a call about a shooting in an apartment in the bustling Midtown area.

Two officers went into the building and took the elevator to the 8th floor.

As they got off the elevator, a gunman began firing.

The officers returned fire and killed the suspect.

The injured officer was hospitalized and is talking with fellow officers and family.

The victim in the initial shooting is in stable condition.

The officer and the suspect were not immediately identified.