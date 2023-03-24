Atlanta pastor begins worldwide evangelistic tour in Macon this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Atlanta’s Church of the Apostles pastor, Dr. Michael Youssef, is set to begin his worldwide evangelistic tour in Macon this weekend.

The tour is a part of Dr. Youssef’s 2025 Vision to spread the gospel of Jesus to different cities across the world. Macon was chosen as the first stop due to the number of people who have been praying for the city to come together.

“One of the things that immediately attracted us to come to Macon a year ago is how many people have been praying, and for how long,” Dr. Youssef said. “Some people said to me, ‘We’ve been praying for 10 years, we’ve been praying for 15 years. We’ve been praying for the Holy Spirit to bring the communities together.'”

Hope for the Heart of Georgia, a local organization dedicated to bringing local churches together, organized the event. Co-managing director Alfred Sams extended the invitation for Dr. Youssef to visit after hearing him preach.

“With our community having a common will to bring people to Christ, we’ll find that people of all different races, all different backgrounds, all different cultures have a common purpose; and that is to bring people to Jesus Christ,” Sams said.

More than 500 churches of all ethnicities and denominations are expected to attend the celebration. Jay Jones, a chaplain for Bluebird Bus Corporation, expressed his excitement for the event.

“Just different people, all walks of life,” he said. “Doctors, lawyers, teachers – it’s totally diverse. What you’re gonna see this weekend is the same thing you’ll see in heaven – all God’s children coming together of one accord.”

Other stops on Dr. Youssef’s tour include Dublin, Ireland; Sydney, Australia and Cairo, Egypt.

Dr. Youssef says the message he hopes attendees will take from his tour is hope.

“They’re gonna expect to hear one message and one message only; how much God loves them,” Dr. Youssef said. “And that is why he sent Jesus to die on the cross. To forgive our sins, the sin of everyone who would repent of their sins, and so that is the message: of hope.”

The event begins Friday at 4 p.m. with a youth celebration at the Marriott Convention Center. It will include food and entertainment by award-winning musical artists. The event will continue Saturday at 7 p.m. inside the Macon Coliseum.

Click here to get your ticket for the free event.