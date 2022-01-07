Atlanta Motor Speedway reconfiguration complete, NASCAR set to visit in March

It's the first major reconfiguration at the track since 1997.

HAMPTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Atlanta Motor Speedway recently went through its first major reconfiguration since 1997.

Crews narrowed the track’s racing surface from 55 feet to 40 feet in most areas, increased the track banking to 28 degrees from 24 degrees, added technology to help dry the surface much quicker and also resurfaced the entire track’s asphalt.

NASCAR Cup Series cars hit the track Thursday for a Goodyear tire test ahead of the 2022 racing season. 41NBC’s Shaaz Peerani was there. See his video report above.

NASCAR visits the revamped Atlanta Motor Speedway in March and July. Visit atlantamotorspeedway.com for more information.