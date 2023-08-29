Atlanta Motor Speedway opens camping facilities to Hurricane Idalia evacuees

Atlanta Motor Speedway is offering shelter by opening its camping grounds to evacuees as Hurricane Idalia approaches.

Photo: Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)

The Speedway, located in Hampton, will provide dry camping spaces free of charge in its Unreserved RV campground. For those seeking additional amenities, limited spaces with water, power and sewer are available for a fee of $35 per night. The offer begins immediately and is part of a long-standing partnership with Henry County Emergency Management, according to a Speedway news release.

“Anyone who is looking to get out of the path of Idalia is welcome to stay with us here at AMS,” AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said. “With hundreds of acres of campgrounds and supporting infrastructure, our facility is well equipped to help in times of need.”

The Speedway says it has a history of accommodating storm evacuees. During Hurricane Irma in 2017, the facility hosted more than 100 campers. It also provided refuge during Hurricanes Florence, Michael and Dorian in 2018 and 2019.

Evacuees using GA Highway 20 and Lower Woolsey Road should enter the Speedway at Entrance “H,” then follow Richard Petty Boulevard to Entrance “G” and proceed to the Unreserved RV Campground. Those coming via US Highway 19/41 should enter at Entrance “E” and continue to the same campground.

For reservations involving full hook-up camping, call the AMS ticket office at (770) 946-4211 during business hours. On-site assistance is available at the ticket office/gift store building.

For more information, call AMS at (770) 946-4211 or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.