Atlanta Motor Speedway hosting its first night race in 9 years

The Cup Series and Xfinity Series races will both be night races.

HAMPTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Racing fans will make their way to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the second NASCAR race of the season, but this time underneath the luminous lights.

“Up until two years ago, we just had the March race,” said Brandon Hutchison, executive vice president and general manager of Atlanta Motor Speedway. “So for the last decade, racing March, when the sun goes down, it’s a little bit cooler. Hadn’t really had a need or desire to race at night.”

This night race here at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be the first one in 9 years.

When talking to all these fans at the campgrounds, the main point of emphasis, of course, was the heat. It is not going to be as bad at nighttime as it is during the day here in July. Outside of the heat, the atmosphere, the feels, everything is just going to be much different when those cars are underneath those bright lights.

“You see the brake rotors glow. Just the reflections off the cars, the pit-board signs, they’ll be lit up. It’s just nice. It’s a good experience,” said Wayne Gossage from Hephzibah, Georgia.

“The track’s going to change. The cars are going to need to be changed,” said Hutchison. “So it’s going to be 400 miles of white-knuckle action for the drivers. It’s going to be 400 miles of excitement on the edge of your seat for the fans that choose to come.”

Entertainment takes center stage at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with a lineup of engaging activities scheduled throughout the weekend. However, the real highlight has been the exhilarating racing experience since the track underwent recent repaving.

“Listen, it has produced some of the most compelling racing on the NASCAR circuit for the last three races. It is side-by-side action. Lots of passes for position. Lots of lead changes. Now that we get to do it under the lights, it’s just amazing.”

The Xfinity Cup race is slated for 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 8th, while the Cup Series Race is set for 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 9th.