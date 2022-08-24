Atlanta Braves World Championship Trophy Tour visits Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Atlanta Braves made a stop at the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital to surprise patients as part of the World Champion Trophy Tour.

Patients, many of them Braves fans, were able to get close to the trophy and have their picture taken.

Market President at Truist Scott Seigel says seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces was a grand slam.

“Our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities,” Seigel said. “I don’t think there’s a better way we could’ve done that this morning than to have this trophy out and let the kids get out of the hospital, come out here and just spend a little time and get their pictures made.”

Hospital staff also had a chance to see the trophy as part of “Teammate Appreciation Week.”

The president of hospitals and clinics for Atrium Health Navicent, Luis Fonseca, says it showed appreciation to their hard working team.

“All of our teammates who have really worked tirelessly over the past several years through the pandemic providing great care demonstrate what a great team coming together can do just like the Atlanta Braves,” Fonesca said.

Beverly Knight Olson, the hospital’s namesake and longtime hospital volunteer, was also there to see the trophy.

She says she’s glad the children have chance to experience this.

“It gives children a chance to see a real World Series trophy, and it’s amazing,” she said.

The tour continues Thursday in Douglasville.