Atlanta based organization addresses violence in the Macon-Bibb

"There's some good kids out there and they should be able to live without living in fear thinking a bullet is going to come through their window."

Gun Violence in the community addressed Gun Violence

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— An organization in Atlanta is rallying to support a seven-year-old boy who was shot in Macon. The organization known as the “New Order National Human Rights” is speaking out about the incident.

Gerald Rose is the President and CEO of the organization. He’s concerned about what’s happening with the rise in gun violence.

“Not just in Macon but across this country when it comes to gun violence. When you hear, seven year old has been a victim, they probably don’t know what’s going on it touched me,” said Rose.

Regina Flowers is the Mother of the boy, Neco Crumsey.

According to a police report, Crumsey was shot in the neck while in his home watching T.V. Flowers says it’s heart breaking that this happened to her son.

“There’s some good kids out there and they should be able to live without living in fear thinking a bullet is going to come through their window,” said Flowers.

The boy is currently recovering at a rehabilitation center in Atlanta. Flowers says her son will never be the same.

“When he gets back to where he can run around and play, he will never be the same Neco. He has to take a pill for the rest of his life,” she said.

Dejean Talks is the Reform Director for the organization. He urges everyone to help implement more programs to target the root of the problem.

“We need to not just focus on the end result of another black child got shot, another white child got shot, another brown child got shot, how did we get to this situation? Talks says there are several ways to help, said Talks. “We need to get in front of the bullet, we need to get in front of the person behind the gun and we need to resolve this issue. If it’s mental illness, if it’s poverty, if it’s opportunity, whatever the issue is.”

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says there are no updates in the case, but they’re still continuing to investigate.