ATAP Community Center to host community building day

Free Book bags and groceries will be given out on a first come first serve basis.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Several Middle Georgia organizations will host a community building day. After a tough year last year, organizers say they want to give back to the community.

The event is Saturday August 7, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at All Things are Possible Community Center on Pio Nono Avenue.

The Educational Opportunity Center from Mercer Campus, Discovering Crowns and Powerhouse Taekwondo are all taking part in the event.

“We want them to know that there’s power in unity and that that’s what we’re here to do, we’re here to build our community through unity through working together,” said Sherry Williams, the Center Coordinator.

Williams says they expect to see many people out, and are excited to bring something new to the community.