ASK ANGI: Fall maintenance

(41NBC/WMGT) — As the leaves start changing and the nights are getting a little cooler there are some key things to do to make sure your home is in great shape for the fall. Bailey Carson, a home care expert at Angi, is here to offer fall maintenance tips for your home to tackle in the next few weeks.

While you – or a pro – are up on the roof, check for any damage including loose/missing shingles or gutters and downspouts that aren’t properly connected. Then, remove debris from any exhaust vents, and replace any caps that are missing or damaged. This includes dryer or furnace vents and any chimneys your home may have. Seal any small cracks in the foundation to prevent water from getting in. And, if you find bigger cracks, leaks, or damages down below you can bring in a professional to fix them.

Make sure your home is standing on solid ground- Seal gaps around in any basement windows, and consider working with a landscaper to add soil in any areas that may be collecting water or sending it toward instead of away from your home.

Fall is also a great time for an in-home clean-up. As you swap out your clothes for a new season, so try to get rid of anything you didn’t wear this spring or summer. Only store things that you like and actually wear. Donate or discard anything that’s just taking up space. As you pull out sweaters and boots if you find things you aren’t excited to wear this fall or winter, get rid of those as well.

