Ask Angi: Creative Ways to Take on 2022’s Top Projects

(41NBC/WMGT) — Home owners nationwide are trending toward specific home projects, like kitchen remodels, living room upgrades and outdoor projects. Mallory Micetich ,a home care expert at Angi, is here to walk you through how to tackle these popular home renovation projects and save some money along the way.

“According to a recent survey we did at Angi, kitchen remodels are one of the top projects in 2022,” said Micetich “We are spending a lot more time at home and a lot more time in the kitchen and

want the space to feel open, relaxed, modern and function really well. My top advice for anyone looking to renovate their kitchen is to plan ahead and think outside the box. Make a list of things you want to change and prioritize them by how much they’ll impact your daily life. You can make impactful changes to your space with any budget — you might just have to get a little more creative.”

If you’re looking to make changes to your kitchen on a smaller budget, try playing with different paint colors. Both light, natural colors and bold, playful colors are going to be on the rise in 2022. For projects with larger budgets, consider layout changes. The L-shaped layout will gain popularity in 2022 because it opens up your kitchen and gives you more entertaining space.

“Your living room is also an essential part of your home, and you’re in good company if you’re ready to update or refresh this space,” said Micetich “You don’t need to replace everything in your living room for your family and guests to feel more comfortable. Something as small as a new paint or new art on the walls or new wallpaper or simply rearranging your furniture can make a big difference.”

This year, we’ll see a rise of natural materials in living rooms – think things like cork, glass, wood and metal. These materials are gaining popularity because they’re sustainable and will last longer in your home. Try incorporating these materials into your existing décor for an easy but effective project. For example, replace your old plastic coasters with cork or glass ones. If you’re looking for a larger living room project to complete this year, try adding wood paneling or wainscoting to your walls. The paneling trend is back and here to stay this year, so consult with a pro to get the renaissance walls of your dreams.

“You are not alone if your home’s exterior is in need of a makeover,” said Micetich “Outdoor renovations are one of the top planned projects of the year according to our survey – and for a good reason. Your outdoor space is often the first part of your home that people see and especially because of the pandemic, people are looking to spend more time in their outdoor space to stay safe year-round, and you deserve to love your home – inside and out. If you’re short on time, we recommend hiring a landscaper who can help you create the perfect yard for you and your family.”

If you have more time on your hands, consider taking on your own outdoor project. Spend some time improving your patio or deck – or building one if it’s on your to-do list. Other ways to spruce up the space include adding ambient lighting, a TV, a fire pit and a few outdoor games to make it the perfect space for your family and guests to spend time. Another popular project this year will be painting the exterior of your home. We suspect light green will be a common choice, but you should experiment with different options before calling in a pro to get the job done.

“With winter storms hitting across the country (from the northeast to the southwest) it’s no surprise heating projects are yet another top project for people to do this year,” said Micetich “Whether it’s fixing a broken HVAC system or sealing drafty windows, over 80% of homeowners we surveyed at Angi are planning a heating-related project this year. If you don’t have any urgent heating projects, it’s a great time for an energy audit, which can help you prevent any issues and make sure you’re not wasting money or energy each month. Another simple project is to install a smart thermostat to make temperature control so much easier.”

Do you have questions about your home projects? Tweet them using #AskingAngi and you may get some tips in an upcoming segment!