Arrest made in Wilcox County marijuana grow operation

ABBEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest in connection to a marijuana grow operation.

On August 7th, the Rochelle Police Department requested assistance for an investigation involving several marijuana plants growing in the city limits.

The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office posted several photos of the plants found during the investigation.

Deputies arrested Isaiah Childs and charged him with cultivating marijuana and felony probation violation.