Armed Robbery at Flash Food Gas Station

flash food suspect

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an armed robbery that took place Sunday night just after 10:30 p.m. at the Flash Food located at 4314 Pio Nono Avenue.

It was reported that a white male subject entered the store demanding money. He was brandishing a large knife. After getting an undisclosed amount of money the suspect then fled on foot out of the store. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was wearing jeans with no shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.