Armed robbery at Dollar General leaves BCSO looking for suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release on Friday concerning a commercial armed robbery at the Dollar General on Jeffersonville Road on Thursday evening.

According to the BCSO, the robbery occurred around 10:03 p.m. on November 4th, when it was reported that a male entered the store brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the clerk. After taking cash from the register and safe, the suspect left the store on foot into an unknown direction. Nobody was reported to be injured.

The BCSO describes the suspect as a black male wearing a black hoodie, tan pants, gloves, and a mask.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is urged to call Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.