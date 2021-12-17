Armed Robbery at Crawford County Dollar General; suspect unidentified

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Thursday morning, an armed robbery took place in Crawford County that has led the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on an investigation to find the suspect behind the incident.

According to a press release from the CCSO, a call came in concerning an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Marshall Mill Road around 9:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found that an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

The suspect is described as wearing a dark hoodie pullover, dark face mask, and light colored blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 478-836-3116.