Armed robbery at CC Wings & Fish

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that took place at CC Wings & Fish this past weekend.

Saturday just after 6 p.m., its reported that a male suspect entered the CC Wings & Fish on Houston Avenue, and brandished a firearm, demanding money from the clerk. After taking the money he fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.