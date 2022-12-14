Armed Robbery at BP gas station leaves deputies searching for suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that happened early Wednesday morning at a BP Gas Station.

The incident took place at 4977 Mt. Pleasant Church Road around 6:40 a.m.– its reported that the male suspect entered the store brandishing a firearm. After demanding money from the clerk and receiving cash, the suspect left the store on foot.

The clerk was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

If you recognize the suspect pictured here or have any information about the incident, you’re urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.