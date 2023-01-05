Areas of Amerson River Park closed off due to flooding

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Recent severe weather has led to rising levels of the Ocmulgee River, so the Parks & Beautification Department has closed several areas in Amerson River Park.

Here are the areas currently listed as closed:

Boat ramps on the north and south end of Amerson River Park.

Dirt trails around the pond in Amerson River Park.

Paved trail between the Overlook and north boat ramp in Amerson River Park.

Spring Street boat ramp and the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail.

Macon-Bibb says these areas will remain closed until t he river level recedes and any necessary cleanup is finished. People using the rest of the Park over the next few days are asked to avoid any areas that are marked off as more may be closed as the river rises.