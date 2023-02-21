Areas in Jones County under boil water advisory

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Jones County Water Superintendent is issuing a boil water advisory in areas of Jones County after a break in a water main.

According to the Superintendent, the break happened Monday around 1p.m.-2p.m., when a fiber installation crew drilled into the water main. Crews were onsite until 3:30 a.m. Tuesday repairing the break.

The boil water advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution as a potential health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in areas without positive water pressure during the break. The advisory has been issued specifically to the area of Plantation Drive, from Lite N Tie Road to the intersection of Oak Valley and Plantation Club Circle.