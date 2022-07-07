Areas in city of Milledgeville under “Boil Water” advisory

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Milledgeville’s Water Department has issued a boiled water advisory for several locations due to a water main repair in progress.

According to the City of Milledgeville’s social media, West Montgomery St between North Tattnall St. and North Clark St. and on North Columbia St. between West Montgomery and West McIntosh St. need to be boiling their water before drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food. The water pressure in these areas have dropped to dangerously low levels, which causes a potential health hazard to any areas that have zero pressure as water of unknown quality could be put into the distribution system.

Citizens in these areas are being advised to boil water at a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it. Citizens should continue to do this until the water utility notifies them that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water is safe for consumption.

Anyone with questions is urged to call the Water & Sewer Department at (478) 414-4052.