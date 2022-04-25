Are you registered to vote? Monday is your last chance to for the May general primary and nonpartisan elections

(41NBC/WMGT) — Monday, April 25th, is your last chance to register to vote and be eligible to vote in the May General Primary and nonpartisan elections.

To register to vote, you must be a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Georgia and the county in which you would like to vote, and at least 17 and 1/2 years of age. You cannot register to vote if you’re currently serving a sentence for a felony, or have been ruled mentally incompetent by a court.

While the option to submit your voter registration application through paper mail is an option through this form here, you can also register to vote online here as long as you have a valid driver’s license or ID card issued by the Georgia Department of Driver Services.

If you’re unsure about your status to vote, don’t know your poll location or your early voting locations, or want some more information surrounding sample ballots or elected officials in your area, check the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State’s Website.

Still feeling unsure about how to register to vote or if you’ve done all you need to for the upcoming election? Check this how-to guide from the Georgia Secretary of State here to learn more.