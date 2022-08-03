Applications open for City of Perry’s new youth advisory council

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Perry is getting youth involved in city government through a new youth advisory council.

The council will be made up of seven high school: two each from Veterans, Perry and Westfield High Schools and one at-large member.

City officials want to gain a better understanding of what the entire population has to say by getting feedback from all ages.

“We’re going to present with them the strategic plan for the City of Perry as well as the mayor will be there to kind of talk about the state of the city,” communications manager Tabitha Clark said. “That way they get a sense of where the city is going and get a sense of what the mayor and city council desire of Perry.”

Applications can be found on Perry’s website. The deadline for applications is August 25.