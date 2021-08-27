Another Bibb County school moves to virtual learning

Students at Elam Alexander Academy at Burke will learn from home starting Monday, August 30th

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Another Bibb County school campus shifts to asynchronous learning from home to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

All students at Elam Alexander Academy at Burke will learn from home starting Monday, August 30th. This impacts 142 students. The students can return for in-person learning on Wednesday, September 8th.

Friday, all 402 students at Ingram Pye Elementary and all 987 students at Westside High School moved to home learning. Those classes can return to campus on September 8th.

Earlier this week several seventh grade classes at Howard Middle School and a second grade class at Burdell-Hunt moved to asynchronous learning from home.

Asynchronous learning means teachers will record and post lessons from their classroom each day, but they will not be teaching live. During asynchronous learning, students are expected to log in to Canvas through ClassLink each day to sign in and complete assignments.

The Bibb County School District says it made the decision in reviewing the number of COVID-19 cases for schools each day, Officials noticed the number of positive COVID-19 cases slowly increasing in this building. The school district states the decision to switch classes and schools is “in order to ensure the safety and wellness of our students and staff.”

During asynchronous learning, students are not under quarantine by the Georgia Department of Public Health. But students cannot participate in any school extracurriculars or athletics. And they should not visit any Bibb County School District campus, including any high school football games.

You can read more about the Bibb County School District’s COVID-19 protocols here.