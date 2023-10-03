Another beautiful day across Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure is keeping the eastern U.S sunny and beautiful.

Todays high temperatures are in the Middle 80s across the area. Temperatures are maybe a degree or two warmer than yesterday. The sunscreen is needed today as there is plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds.

This afternoon winds will be out of the ENE 8-12 mph gusting to 15 mph. This will add to the gorgeous condition this afternoon.

Tonight will be a bit warmer than the previous. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Beautiful and often breezy conditions will continue through the week. As we head into Friday a cold front will move through Middle Georgia bringing an increase of cloud coverage and a stray shower or a thunderstorm. After the front moves through the area temperatures are going to be below average with daytime highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.